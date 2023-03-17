Religious scholars urged to raise awareness about unhealthy foods

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for raising awareness about communicable and non-communicable diseases and urged religious scholars to play a role in saving people from various preventable diseases.

Speaking at an Ulema Conference organised by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), they said that the growing burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases was not only hampering the development of the country but also spreading preventable diseases.

They said that the religious leaders through their sermons and direct interaction with the people can play an important role in creating awareness among the masses of the dangers associated with sugary drinks and other such items. They requested the Ulema to come forward and play their effective role in the harmful effects of sugary drinks during Ramazan and beyond.

The conference was attended by a large number of Ulema, civil society representatives, health professionals and media. President PANAH Major General Masudur Rehman Kiani (retired) speaking as chief guest on the occasion said, “Unhealthy diet is the top reason for diseases and hundreds of thousands of deaths in Pakistan annually.” “People are dying every minute due to diabetes, heart diseases, cancers, and other chronic diseases and these precious lives could be saved by adopting healthier diet choices,” he said. Kiani said that Ulema have great respect in Pakistani society and people listen to them more than anyone else, therefore, they can make a significant contribution. Sugary drinks are among the major contributors to these diseases, and Ulema shall help raise aware among the public on the health harms of sugary drinks and other unhealthy foods choices during Friday prayers and community gatherings, he added.

Munawar Hussain, consultant Food Policy Programme at Global Health Advocacy Incubator, while referring to International Diabetes Federation’s Atlas, said, “Pakistan is ranked 3rd highest globally with 33 million people living with diabetes in 2021. If no policy action is taken immediately, the number of people living with diabetes will increase to 62 million by 2045.” He added, “Reducing consumption of sugary drinks can save thousands of lives annually and save hospital expenditure. Increasing the tax on sugary drinks which passes the price to consumers is an evidence-based strategy to reduce their consumption. Saudi Arabia and many other countries have adopted this strategy to successfully reduce its consumption and related diseases.”

“The tax increased during the supplementary finance bill was a great step by the government and has been widely appreciated among health professionals and civil society,” said by Dr Khawaja Masuood Ahmed, National Coordinator Nutrition at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. He urged the Ministry of Finance to further increase this rate and also include an entire range of sugary drinks in it like flavoured milk and iced teas etc.

Dr Fiaz Ranjaha said that Ulema plays an effective role to shape public opinion. Their consistent efforts can mobilise public support for this desirable policy change.

Sana Ullah Ghumman, general secretary PANAH said that PANAH was working for the last 40 years to save the health of our people from the menace of non-communicable diseases in Pakistan. PANAH is working with policymakers to make unhealthy diets less affordable for the public to reduce their consumption. Today, PANAH came to Ulema to seek their support on this noble cause of public health. We request them to use their platform against the harms of unhealthy foods such as sugary drinks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023