PCB changes date for PSL 2023 final as ‘rain looms’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the final of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8) will be played on Saturday, March 18, at the Gaddafi Stadium with Sunday and Monday to be treated as reserve days.

The final was earlier scheduled for Sunday, 19 March, in Lahore.

In a statement, the PCB said that the decision was made given the bad weather forecast and that all PSL franchises were onboard.

Commenting on the development, PCM Management Committee chief Najam Sethi said: “The PSL 8 is our marquee event. All the teams aim and prepare the whole year to not only feature in the final but to lift the Supernova Trophy. At the same time, passionate cricket fans also wait anxiously to see their favourite team being crowned as the champion.

“As such, and based on available information about the bad weather forecast, it is a sensible and proactive approach that we use the off-day and play the final on Saturday, and utilise Sunday along with Monday as reserve days. This will give us two reserve days if the match cannot be completed or played on Saturday instead of the traditional one day.

Sethi said he had spoken with the teams involved in the playoffs, and they were not only aligned with this decision but have backed and supported our decision.

“There will be no inconvenience to the cricket fans as tickets purchased for Sunday’s match will remain valid for Saturday’s rescheduled final.”