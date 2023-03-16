AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Rain with dusty winds predicted across country

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
KARACHI: A fresh spell of rains with dusty winds expected to grip the country through next week (March 20), the Met Office said.

It warned that wind, hailstorm during the rainy spell may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the country, advising the concerned authorities to stay alert to meet any untoward challenges throughout the period.

A westerly wave is likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on March 17 and persist till March 20, which may produce rain, wind, dust, thunderstorm in occasional gaps, it said.

Rain, wind, thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan till March 20.

Rain, wind, dust, thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore until next Monday.

The rainy spell in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur is expected to start from March 17 till Sunday.

Wind, dust, thunderstorm, rain is likely in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi from March 16 till 19.

Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman and Pishin are expected to have wind, dust, thunderstorm, rain from March 17 to 19.

Rain, wind, thunderstorm with a few heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar till March 20.

The new rainy spell is expected to help benefit barani areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

There are also a possibility of landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the rains.

