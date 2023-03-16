Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.09% to 9,596.55.

Sri Lanka will introduce new central bank legislation with the intent of improving independence, accountability and price stability in the country, central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Thursday.

Senkadagala Finance Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, up 19.8% and 2.8%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 71.7 million shares from 66.8 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain; Q4 GDP contracts

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.23 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.70 million) from 1.63 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 97.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.14 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.