AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Mar 13, 2023
Wheat rises for second session on weaker dollar; Black Sea deal in focus

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 11:46am
SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Monday, underpinned by a weaker US dollar, with the market’s focus on talks this week to renew a Black Sea deal that will allow Ukraine to continue shipping grains.

Soybeans and corn rose on support from a severe drought that will impact output in key supplier Argentina. “The market is expecting a decision on the Black Sea grain deal this week,” said one Singapore-based trader.

“For soybeans and corn, steep cuts in forecasts for Argentina’s production are supporting prices.” The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $6.82-1/2 a bushel as of 0313 GMT, soybeans gained 0.5% at $15.13-3/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.1% to $6.17-3/4 a bushel.

The US dollar slid on Monday as authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and with investors hoping the Federal Reserve will take a less aggressive monetary path.

A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. The market’s attention is on talks to renew the Black Sea grain deal.

A top UN trade official will meet senior Russian officials in Geneva this week to discuss extending the deal. However, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that Russian representatives had not yet taken part in negotiations on extending the Black Sea grain deal.

Wheat set for fourth week of losses on Russia-Ukraine deal optimism

A historic drought ravaging Argentina’s crops is deepening the country’s economic crisis, crushing farmers across the Pampas, heightening default fears and putting at risk targets agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The South American nation, the world’s top exporter of processed soybeans and No.3 for corn, is in the grip of its worst drought in over 60 years, which has led to repeated sharp cuts to soybean and corn harvest forecasts.

Large speculators reduced their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Feb. 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

