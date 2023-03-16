AVN 66.84 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
BAFL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.94%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
HUBC 70.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
NETSOL 79.91 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.67%)
OGDC 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.86%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.06%)
PPL 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.96%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.08%)
SNGP 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.68%)
TPLP 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
TRG 113.88 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
UNITY 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By 23.3 (0.55%)
BR30 15,330 Increased By 82.7 (0.54%)
KSE100 41,906 Increased By 32.4 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,601 Increased By 13.2 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may drop into $1,884-$1,897 range

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 10:48am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may drop into a range of $1,884 to $1,897 per ounce, as a wave c from $1,809.27 may have completed. The most convincing signal of the completion is the breakdown of this wave c into five smaller waves.

The wave 3 has extended so much that the wave 5 is unlikely to extend above $1,938. Strategically, the target zone of $1,883 to $1,897 will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,905.

Resistance is at $1,925, a break above could lead to a gain into $1,938-$1,951 range. On the daily chart, the big spinning top on Wednesday reflects a hesitation of the market.

Spot gold may retest resistance of $1,917

This pattern followed a small black candlestick on Tuesday.

These patterns combine to symbolize a disruption of the steady rise.

Market may have entered into a consolidation phase.

Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may drop into $1,884-$1,897 range

PM seeks to clear the air about default, elections

Intra-day update: rupee ticks up against US dollar

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

Read more stories