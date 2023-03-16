AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
US Soy celebrates over 25 years of partnership with Pakistan

Published 16 Mar, 2023
KARACHI: The US Soy is celebrating over 25 years of partnership with the Pakistani agriculture and poultry industry.

The US Soy formally established a trade relationship with Pakistan in 1996, which developed through multiple exchange visits between the representatives of the two countries.

“For over 25 years, we have established a successful and mutually beneficial relationship with the agriculture and poultry industry in Pakistan,” said a press release.

As the country navigates to meet its goals of food and nutrition security, US Soy will continue to partner and support the community in this endeavour.

US Soy collaborates with the entire ecosystem and value chain in Pakistan providing professional and technical support, conducting animal feeding experiments, holding seminars to facilitate knowledge exchange to create value from US Soybean and soy components.

Additionally, US Soy fully supports the establishment of a science based regulatory system to link Pakistan with global international trade.

Pakistan maintains enormous potential and US Soy is in collaboration with the Government and industry stakeholders to enable the country to benefit from latest technologies.” said Kevin Roepke, Regional Director, South Asia & Sub-Sahara Africa, US Soybean Export Council.

Pakistan’s trade with the United States is expected to grow in the coming years as per various reports and data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other official bodies.

Pakistan and United States have a strong economic and commercial relationship with robust two-way trade and Pakistan is one of United States’ largest trading partners.

“Back in the early 1980s, K&N along with Sind Feeds, Mehran Feeds and Pak Feed Industries imported the first consignment of U.S. soybean meal. At that time, cotton seed and rapeseed were being used as the main feed ingredient both of which have anti-nutritional factors. Poultry performance was not optimal. We worked tirelessly to lift Pakistan’s ban on imported soybean meal in the 1980s and witnessed the performance of our chickens improve substantially.

With the help of US Soybeans, Pakistan’s poultry sector expanded exponentially over decades to meet the growing demand for protein. Feed made from US Soybeans is sustainable, nutritious and results in higher quality chicken for human consumption.

The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) looks forward to strengthening its partnership with US Soy to ensure a stable supply of high-quality soybean meal in the country" said Khalil Sattar Chief Executive of K&N’s and Patron in Chief of the Pakistan Poultry Association

“We believe in providing our customers with high quality nutritious products and by using sustainable U.S. Soybeans we have been able to consistently deliver our promise” said Shakil Ashfaq, CEO at Shujabad Industries, a long standing USSEC patron in Pakistan.

As of 2022, Pakistan’s population stands over 220 million and is expected to grow by 2% every year. To serve this young economy, creating stable sources of affordable, healthy, and nutritious food is essential.

Economic growth is connected to food and nutrition security. Pakistan’s partnership with US Soy is well positioned on this journey towards progress and will help the people in the country enjoy vitality and good health by meeting nutritional needs, supporting progress in underserved communities and by providing products that enhance quality of life.

