Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Haleon Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil 325.411 2.78 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
Year End 10.00.A.M. 27.04.2023
AGM
Shell Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil (72.313) (0.34) 04.05.2023 27.04.2023 to
Year End 10.30.A.M. 04.05.2023
AGM
Dawood Hercules - - - - 26.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
Corporation Limited 11.00.A.M. 26.04.2023
AGM
Cyan Ltd - - - - 26.04.2023 20.04.2023 to
12.00.P.M 26.04.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
