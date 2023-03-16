AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Mar 16, 2023
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Haleon Pakistan Ltd   31.12.2022      Nil         325.411           2.78        27.04.2023   20.04.2023 to
                      Year End                                                  10.00.A.M.      27.04.2023
                                                                                AGM
Shell Pakistan Ltd    31.12.2022      Nil         (72.313)          (0.34)      04.05.2023   27.04.2023 to
                      Year End                                                  10.30.A.M.      04.05.2023
                                                                                AGM
Dawood Hercules       -               -           -                 -           26.04.2023   20.04.2023 to
Corporation Limited                                                             11.00.A.M.      26.04.2023
                                                                                AGM
Cyan Ltd              -               -           -                 -           26.04.2023   20.04.2023 to
                                                                                12.00.P.M       26.04.2023
                                                                                 AGM
==========================================================================================================

dividend Bonus announcements

