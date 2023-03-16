KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Haleon Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil 325.411 2.78 27.04.2023 20.04.2023 to Year End 10.00.A.M. 27.04.2023 AGM Shell Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2022 Nil (72.313) (0.34) 04.05.2023 27.04.2023 to Year End 10.30.A.M. 04.05.2023 AGM Dawood Hercules - - - - 26.04.2023 20.04.2023 to Corporation Limited 11.00.A.M. 26.04.2023 AGM Cyan Ltd - - - - 26.04.2023 20.04.2023 to 12.00.P.M 26.04.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023