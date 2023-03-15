AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad aged 41

AFP Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:22pm
Follow us

STOCKHOLM: AC Milan’s veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named on Thursday in Sweden’s squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers, when he could break Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff’s age record.

Ibrahimovic, 41, last featured for his country 12 months ago and will beat Zoff’s Euro qualifier milestone of 40 years and 90 days set in 1983 if he features in games against Belgium on March 24 or Azerbaijan on March 27.

He has played just three game for Milan this season after recovering from a knee issue.

“Zlatan has made three slightly longer substitutions now in Milan and feels fit and in decent shape even though he has been away for a while,” coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.

“From that perspective, I think he can contribute. Especially on the pitch, but also off the pitch,” Andersson added.

Should Sweden make it all the way to next year’s competition in Germany, Ibrahimovic could also beat the record set by Hungary’s Gabor Kiraly, who played in the 2016 edition aged 40.

After Sweden failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Zlatan said last year that he will “continue as long as I can,” and he has said he is “panicking” at the prospect of retiring.

The three countries are all in the qualifying group F, together with Estonia and Austria, with the top two reaching the finals.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Comments

1000 characters

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad aged 41

General elections to take place ‘on time’ in August or September: PM Shehbaz

3rd successive decline: rupee closes at 282.85 against US dollar

ECC greenlights supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer sector

Oil hits lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

KSE-100 rises 0.14% in range-bound session

GB police chief transferred after claims of force’s use against Punjab police in Lahore

Fazl alleges Imran weakening country as part of an agenda

Strike grips Sri Lanka as unions protest IMF bailout

Russia moves to end tax deal with ‘unfriendly’ countries

SVB caretaker urges depositors to come back

Read more stories