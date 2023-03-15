AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK budget: Economy set to avoid recession this year, Hunt says

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:20pm
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s economy is set to avoid a recession in 2023, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday as he began a budget speech that was expected to include measures to speed up economic growth.

Britain’s economy had previously been seen contracting by 1.4% this year under forecasts published in November by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Since then, energy costs - which soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year - have come down and there have been signs of a recovery in some economic data.

“Today the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year,” Hunt said as he presented his budget in parliament.

UK economy rebounds after swerving recession

Britain’s is the only Group of Seven economy yet to recover its pre-pandemic size, having already suffered a decade of near-stagnant income growth before the COVID-19 hit to activity and a surge in inflation, which remains above 10%.

“Despite continuing global instability, the OBR report today that inflation in the UK will fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023,” Hunt said.

Hunt has ruled out a major spending spree or big tax cuts in his budget plan.

Many economists have said he probably wants to hold back some fiscal firepower for closer to a national election which is expected in 2024. The opposition Labour Party is far ahead of the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls.

Instead of spending heavily now, Hunt is expected to use his budget speech to address some of the root causes of Britain’s economic problems such as the fall in the size of the labour market after the pandemic.

Britain’s economy Jeremy Hunt Britain’s GDP Britain’s budget

Comments

1000 characters

UK budget: Economy set to avoid recession this year, Hunt says

General elections to take place ‘on time’ in August or September: PM Shehbaz

3rd successive decline: rupee closes at 282.85 against US dollar

ECC greenlights supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer sector

Oil hits lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

KSE-100 rises 0.14% in range-bound session

GB police chief transferred after claims of force’s use against Punjab police in Lahore

Fazl alleges Imran weakening country as part of an agenda

Strike grips Sri Lanka as unions protest IMF bailout

Russia moves to end tax deal with ‘unfriendly’ countries

SVB caretaker urges depositors to come back

Read more stories