HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with healthy gains Wednesday morning as concerns over possible contagion from the collapse of two US banks eased, while data showed inflation in the country lessened last month.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.43 percent, or 275.53 points, to 19,523.49.

Hong Kong stocks close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.48 percent, or 15.72 points, to 3,261.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.52 percent, or 10.75 points, to 2,086.68.