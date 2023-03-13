Hong Kong stocks close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with gains Monday following last week’s steep losses, with traders also cheered by US pledges of support for the banking sector after the collapse of regional lender Silicon Valley Bank.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.95 percent, or 376.05 points, to 19,695.97.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.20 percent, or 38.62 points, to 3,268.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.44 percent, or 9.25 points, to 2096.42.