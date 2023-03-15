AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Wasim Iqbal Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is most likely to increase the petroleum levy (PL) on high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 per litre to meet one of the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from March 16, 2023, in the fortnightly review of petroleum products.

Based on PL @Rs50 per litre and no general sales tax (GST), the price of petrol would likely be increased by Rs4 per litre from Rs267 to Rs271 per litre and the HSD would go up by Rs5 per litre, from Rs280 to Rs285 per litre.

Currently, the government is charging Rs50 per litre on petrol and Rs45 per litre on HSD and no GST is charged.

Petrol price reduced by Rs5; diesel’s remains unchanged

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is asked for exchange rate adjustment of Rs5 per litre on petrol and Rs11 on HSD with effect from March 16-31. The US dollar against Pakistan rupee went up by Rs15.97 in the last 15 days from Rs262.14 to Rs278.11.

The price of kerosene oil (KERO) may also be raised by Rs11 per litre from Rs187.73 to Rs199.47 and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs2.28 per litre from Rs262.14 to Rs278.11 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Federal Government PSO GST Exchange rate HSD petroleum levy petroleum product HSD price IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

Read more stories