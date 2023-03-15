AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chinese Group intends to invest $2bn in telecom sector

Tahir Amin Published 15 Mar, 2023 07:02am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Sunwalk Group intended to invest $ 2 billion in the telecom sector for the deployment of an optical fiber network, encompassing an area of 100,000 km over a period of time in Pakistan.

A high-level delegation of the Sunwalk Group led by Chairman HOU called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque, here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed about investment in telecom infrastructure, optical fiber cable (OFC) and right of way (RoW).

The Sunwalk (Pvt) Ltd, is a telecom and technology-based multinational private Chinese enterprise that has developed multiple telecom, communication infrastructure projects in China and has acquired the TIP License in Pakistan.

The company already started deployment and invested about $ 5 million and has a plan to deploy 5,000 km OFC as the next step.

Minister IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque briefed the delegation that consultation with the Ministry of Railways and Highways Authority is ongoing regarding Right of Way to laying OFC. He assured all obstacles in this regard will be removed soon.

HOU said that they have a longstanding relationship with Pakistan and also providing services to different sectors.

The chairman Sunwalk Group expressed his gratitude to Federal Minister IT Syed Aminul Haque and his team for their full support and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim while the Sunwalk delegation comprises; LOU Vice President of Sunwalk Group, Tony Li (Assistant to Chairman), Chen Dianbo (COO of Sunwalk Pakistan), and Afshaan Malik (CBO of Sunwalk Pakistan).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Pakistan investments MOITT Syed Aminul Haque telecom sector Chinese investment Sunwalk Group optical fiber cable optical fiber network

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese Group intends to invest $2bn in telecom sector

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read more stories