Chinese Group intends to invest $2bn in telecom sector

ISLAMABAD: The Sunwalk Group intended to invest $ 2 billion in the telecom sector for the deployment of an optical fiber network, encompassing an area of 100,000 km over a period of time in Pakistan.

A high-level delegation of the Sunwalk Group led by Chairman HOU called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque, here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed about investment in telecom infrastructure, optical fiber cable (OFC) and right of way (RoW).

The Sunwalk (Pvt) Ltd, is a telecom and technology-based multinational private Chinese enterprise that has developed multiple telecom, communication infrastructure projects in China and has acquired the TIP License in Pakistan.

The company already started deployment and invested about $ 5 million and has a plan to deploy 5,000 km OFC as the next step.

Minister IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque briefed the delegation that consultation with the Ministry of Railways and Highways Authority is ongoing regarding Right of Way to laying OFC. He assured all obstacles in this regard will be removed soon.

HOU said that they have a longstanding relationship with Pakistan and also providing services to different sectors.

The chairman Sunwalk Group expressed his gratitude to Federal Minister IT Syed Aminul Haque and his team for their full support and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim while the Sunwalk delegation comprises; LOU Vice President of Sunwalk Group, Tony Li (Assistant to Chairman), Chen Dianbo (COO of Sunwalk Pakistan), and Afshaan Malik (CBO of Sunwalk Pakistan).

