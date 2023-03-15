AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bills against grant of extension to services chiefs submitted to Senate

NNI Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Three separate bills seeking to take away prime minister’s powers to retain retiring services chiefs and chairmen of the joint chiefs of staff committee have been submitted to the Senate Secretariat.

The bills are the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill. Jamaat-i-Islami’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmad separately submitted notices in the office of the Senate secretary, seeking to move amendments to the existing laws.

In January 2020, following unprecedented hitches to the proposed extension in the term of the then army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, parliament had approved three bills that set a higher retirement age for the chiefs of the armed forces, allowing the prime minister to extend their terms at his discretion.

The Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 by omitting Sections 8B and 8E in the law. Similarly, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill seek to amend the Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953 and Pakistan Navy Ordinance 1961 respectively by omitting different sections in these laws.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill says that in the year 2020, the Pakistan Army Act was amended and provisions were inserted for extension in services of army chief and chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

“Keeping in view the meritorious appointment and promotion of young bold within the Pakistan Army leadership, the provisions related to the extension of these two offices are proposed for omission,” it added. The statement of objects also underlines the role of Pakistan Army for giving services and sacrifices for the sake of safety and security of the country since its inception.

Two days prior to the retirement date of Gen Bajwa on Nov 28, a legal crisis over his extension was focus of attention following suspension of his extension orders by the Supreme Court. This was the first such case in the judicial history of the country which has seen extension in army chief’s term in the past as well.

Three months before Gen Bajwa’s three-year term was set to end, the then prime minister Imran Khan’s government issued him a three-year extension beyond November.

SENATE army chief extension Senate Secretariat

Comments

1000 characters

Bills against grant of extension to services chiefs submitted to Senate

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read more stories