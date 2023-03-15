AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
British Council announces winners of Study UK Alumni Awards

Published 15 Mar, 2023
LAHORE: The British Council held its ninth annual Study UK Alumni Awards ceremony in Lahore, celebrating the outstanding achievements of UK alumni across Pakistan.

The ceremony was organized by the British Council in Lahore and attended by senior representatives including the Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman; the Deputy Director British Council, Maarya Rehman and UK alumni in Pakistan.

The award judging panel selected recipients for the four award categories: the Science and Sustainability Award, the Culture and Creativity Award, the Social Action Award and the Business and Innovation Award.

The awards winners and finalists are leaders in their fields who have used their experience of studying at a UK university to make a positive contribution to their communities and industries in Pakistan.

The Science and sustainability award was presented to Dr Sarah Qureshi who is a graduate of Cranfield University. She is the CEO and co-founder of Aero Engine Craft and develops eco-friendly jet engines for the reduction of global warming.

The Business and Innovation award was presented to Yaruq Nadeem who is a graduate of Imperial College London. He generated revenue and start-up funding of PKR 10+ billion with the conceptualization of 150+ start-ups, has created 4,500+ jobs.

The Culture and creativity award was received by Dawood Shah from the University of Westminster. Dawood is an Advisor and Director for the Culture Department, Government of Balochistan and devoted to enhancing the role of culture & arts, using media & film.

The Social action award was presented to Munir Siwani who is a graduate of The Open University. He is a teacher and human rights advocate, currently serving as an Assistant Professor of Education, and has disseminated education to underprivileged communities.

Amir Ramzan, Country Director, British Council Pakistan said: “I am very proud of the achievements of our alumni who have used the transformative power of a UK education to bring positive change to their fields in Pakistan. Their success serves as an inspiration to current and future students who wish to study in the UK.”

15 finalists were selected for the Study UK Alumni Awards 2022-23 in Pakistan. Pakistan has over 25,000 UK alumni.

