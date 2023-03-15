Fesco chief for issuing NOCs to election candidates

FAISALABAD: Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan has issued special directives for timely delivery of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the candidates in connection with the coming elections.

The working hours of all Revenue Offices (ROs) and Computer Centers of Fesco in eight districts of Fesco region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar have been changed from 8 am to 12 pm.

