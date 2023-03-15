Case about remarks against female judge: Court suspends arrest warrants of Imran till 16th

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday suspended a non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him for using controversial remarks against a female judge, till March 16.

Additional Sessions Judge Fiazan Haider Gillani, while hearing the PTI chief’s petition against his arrest warrants, barred police from arresting him till March 16 and issued notices to the prosecution and the defence counsel.

The court also directed Khan’s counsel to present the letter regarding the withdrawal of security of the former premier.

Senior civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim, on March 13, issued arrest warrants for Khan due to his continuous absence and rejected his plea seeking to exempt him from personal appearance before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the PTI chairman’s lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjhota, while arguing before the court, said that all sections invoked against his client were bailable. At this, the judge said that was a bailable arrest warrant issued for Khan before. Panjhota replied in the negative saying that bailable arrest warrant was not issued for Khan in this case.

The judge remarked that he is reading the documents for the last 15 submitted by the PTI chairman’s counsel but could not understand what they say.

Khan’s counsel said that the applicant is a former Prime Minister and provision of security to him is the responsibility of the government.

The government has withdrawn security from his client, he said. Do you have any letter that states that the security of the former premier has been withdrawn? The judge asked Khan’s lawyer. Panjhota replied that he will present the letter before the court.

The judge said that present the letter regarding the withdrawal of security by Wednesday (today).

The prosecutor said that Khan has been summoned by the court in the Toshakhana case. The judge remarked that the election campaign of Khan is underway. The former premier appeared in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) but did not appear in district court, the judge said, adding that a suicide attack happened in the district court in 2014.

Did the district court shift after the suicide attack? The judge asked.

He said that Khan was in power but even then the district court did not shift. “The party’s name is Tehreek-e-Insaf but what has it done? Tell me at least one legal reform that the PTI had made during its tenure,” the judge asked. He said that hearings could be carried via video link but you are not focused on legal reforms.

The judge further said whether sections of terrorism were removed from the FIR or not. Yes, the sections regarding terrorism have been removed from the FIR, Khan’s counsel replied.

The counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing till March 21 as an application regarding conducting a hearing via video link is pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). If you know what will be the fate of your application, then I can adjourn it for two months, the judge said.

The court after hearing the arguments suspended Khan’s arrest warrants till March 16.

