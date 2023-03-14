AVN 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.85%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.22%)
HUBC 71.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.35%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.41%)
OGDC 92.09 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (5.87%)
PAEL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.05 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (4.54%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.1%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 111.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.67%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,211 Increased By 18.6 (0.44%)
BR30 15,225 Increased By 214.8 (1.43%)
KSE100 41,893 Increased By 98.8 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,614 Increased By 62.3 (0.4%)
China, Hong Kong stocks fall as SVB contagion fears linger

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 11:48am
SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday to their lowest in more than two months, as fears lingered about contagion from the Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.8% by the lunch break, after touching its lowest since early January in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9%.

** Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises index both slumped 1.8%.

** Banking shares fell in China and Hong Kong, as fears of a US banking crisis knocked down Asian markets despite moves by Washington to shore up confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The S&P Banking Index slumped 7% overnight.

** Chinese financial shares slid 1.2% and bank shares lost 0.7%.

** In Hong Kong, Hang Seng’s finance subindex tumbled 2.6%, with HSBC Holdings down 5.1% and AIA Group losing 3.7%.

** Market participants also digested news that Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin as soon as next week. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Monday after unveiling a submarine deal to counter China that he expected to talk to Xi soon, but would not say when.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell 2.1%, with Alibaba shedding 3.7% and Meituan down 2.8%.

Chinese shares jump on recovery optimism

** China’s tourism stocks, airline shares and hotel operators fell, even after news that China would reopen its borders to foreign tourists by restoring the issuance of all types of visas from Wednesday.

** China’s growth will remain meagre as the economy is in a process of “structural deceleration”, said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist Asia Pacific at Natixis.

