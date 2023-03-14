Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Monitoring Committee on Implementation of Austerity Measures has expressed its displeasure and disappointment over the non-return of 16 luxury vehicles by the cabinet members and directed the Cabinet Division to get back these vehicles in three days.

Sources said the 2nd meeting of the monitoring body presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was informed that 30 luxury vehicles were used by the cabinet members, out of which 14 have been returned, whereas 16 are still being used by them.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures. In a detailed presentation, the meeting was informed that the implementation of austerity measures was started by the respective ministries and divisions.

While updating the meeting about the status of luxury vehicles, the committee was told that less than half of the allocated vehicles have been returned back by the cabinet members. However, 16 luxury vehicles have not yet been returned. The meeting expressed concerns about the non-return of the remaining luxury vehicles and directed the Cabinet Division for strict implementation of the decision and to get back the luxury vehicles within three days. The meeting also deliberated on the withdrawal of the use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in its letter and spirit.

Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials

The meeting expressed serious concerns about the use of SUV/Sedan cars above 1800 cc by some officers and directed all the authorities to immediately stop the use of all these vehicles by government officials.

The Ministry of Law and Justice was assigned the task to approach the superior judiciary suggesting the implementation of austerity measures in judiciary and approach Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly regarding the use of tele-conferences for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The meeting was also informed that the Ministry of IPC has already approached the provincial governments, suggesting the implementation of similar austerity measures in their respective provinces.

The meeting also discussed the working timings and decided that the new timing for office work will be 7.30 am to 2.30 pm and upto 12.30 pm on Friday, starting from the first of Ramzan and will be followed in the summer season as per the decision of the Cabinet. A notification will be issued accordingly.

The finance minister directed all the concerned to expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and true spirit without any exception due to the current economic situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023