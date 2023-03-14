Markets
Cotton spot rates
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (March 13, 2023).
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 11-03-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 19,800 235 20,035 20,035 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 21,220 252 21,472 21,472 NIL
===========================================================================
