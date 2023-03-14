AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (March 13, 2023)....
Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (March 13, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 11-03-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,800        235        20,035        20,035          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,220        252        21,472        21,472          NIL
===========================================================================

