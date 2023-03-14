AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
5th StanChart Karachi United league sponsors over 1200 footballers

Press Release Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
KARACHI: Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth Football League 2022-23 held its closing ceremony, having sponsored over 1,200 footballers. Over the last five years, in partnership with Karachi United Foundation, this exemplary sporting initiative has engaged more than 5,000 talented players and tens of community centres.

On the six-year partnership, Khadija Hashimi, Head, CABM, AME & Country Head, Pakistan, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan said, “Since inception, the SC KU Youth football league has gained real momentum and we are delighted to have touched the lives of over 5,000 young people thus far. Through this league we have been able to bring together children from across different communities and backgrounds onto one level playing field through friendly competition.”

Commenting on the league, Imran Ali, Director Youth and Community at Karachi United said: “This year, with the support from Standard Chartered Bank we have been able to cast a wider net, to increase participation in the league and make it more inclusive this aligns very well with the Bank’s mandate on community impact. We also have seen an increase in the number of female participation along with new teams from across Karachi.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

