Organiks Plus wins award at CSR Summit

Press Release Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
KARACHI: Organiks Plus was honoured, with the Community Impact Award, at the CSR Summit held at a local hotel, by The Professional Network.

The award recognised their efforts for enabling women and youth to earn sustainable livelihoods through product development and marketing. The event was attended by esteemed national and international delegates.

As a social enterprise, Organiks Plus has empowered remote communities of Pakistan by marketing their skills and indigenous knowledge as commercially viable and competitive lifestyle products.

Their products appeal to national and international quality-sensitive and socially responsible consumers.

Over the past few years, their efforts have resulted in improving the household incomes, self-esteem, and prosperity for artisans and small farmers in rural communities in Pakistan.

Arslan Ahmed the General Manager of Organiks Plus, received the award on behalf of the organization.

Expressing his pride he said “Receiving the maiden Community Impact Award is a momentous achievement for Organiks Plus, a recognition of our mission to promote indigenous and natural products and provide economic opportunities for marginalized communities, particularly women and youth. This achievement strengthens our resolve to continue to lead in the concept of a cultural economy with value addition, as we strive to create a sustainable future for all. We remain committed to producing high-quality products and transforming lives through responsible and sustainable business practices.”

