AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thousands of hospital doctors walk out in latest UK strike

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
Follow us

LONDON: UK hospital doctors on Monday began a three-day strike over pay at the start of a week that will also see teachers, train staff and civil servants walk out, in the latest wave of industrial action. The doctors say years of below-inflation pay increases mean they have effectively had a 26 percent pay cut since 2008.

Ahead of the stoppage, the body that represents them, the British Medical Association (BMA), launched an advertising campaign claiming a newly qualified doctor earned less than some coffee shop staff. “Pret a Manger has announced it will pay up to £14.10 ($17.13) per hour,” the ad said.

“A junior doctor makes just £14.09. Thanks to this government you can make more serving coffee than saving patients. This week junior doctors will take strike action so they are paid what they are worth.” On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of workers are expected to walk out, including teachers, London Underground train drivers, BBC journalists, and university staff.

UK UK inflation UK hospital doctors

Comments

1000 characters

Thousands of hospital doctors walk out in latest UK strike

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Parliamentary body asks minister to ensure presence

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories