AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SIEM (Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering) 622.99 Increased By ▲ 7.41%

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 12:09pm
Follow us

Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Company Limited (SIEM), an engineering conglomerate and financial services contractor, intends to sell its energy portfolio to a non-affiliated entity of Siemens Energy Group.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The BoD of directors of Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Co. Limited (Company) has approved, in principle, that the company assess the feasibility/implications/ viability of a sale of the company's energy portfolio to a separate non-affiliated Siemens Energy Group entity (proposed transaction) following the spin-off of the energy business by Siemens AG in 2020,” read the notice.

Siemens to spin out motors and drives business as Innomotics

The company, which is principally engaged in execution of projects under contracts and in manufacturing, installation and sale of electronic and electrical capital goods, added that the proposed transaction shall remain subject to (i) further internal and corporate approvals, the (ii) signing of definitive transaction agreements and the (iii) receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals.

SIEM was set up as a public limited company in 1953. It sells electronic and electrical capital goods while also executing projects under contracts.

The company operates several business segments such as power and gas, power generation services, energy management, digital factory, process industries and drives, and mobility.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Siemens PSX Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering SIEM Siemens Energy Group

Comments

1000 characters

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

Intra-day update: Rupee marginally down against US dollar

Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court reserves verdict on Imran’s exemption plea

Can Pakistan’s electric buses reduce urban air pollution woes?

China’s Xi stresses security, calls its military ‘Great Wall of Steel’

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

LCs: govt likely to give steel sector big relief

Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

Submission of record: FBR issues names/categories of NPOs’ beneficial owners

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Read more stories