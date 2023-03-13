AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Indian shares rise as Tech Mahindra leads IT cos

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 10:33am
BENGALURU: Indian shares edged up on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight information technology shares led by a rally in Tech Mahindra after the company named a new chief executive, while investors awaited inflation data due later in the day.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.6% to 17,519.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 59,474.30, as of 09:25 a.m. IST.

Shares of Indian IT services provider Tech Mahindra surged 8% after it named Mohit Joshi as chief executive officer.

Retail inflation in India likely eased to 6.35% in February, but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper threshold for a second straight month, a Reuters poll of 43 economists showed.

Meanwhile, US authorities on Sunday announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

IT firms, banks send Indian shares sliding 1% ahead of US jobs data

Yes Bank Ltd shares fell 13% after the company said locked-in shares have been released on March 13 after the period ended as a part of the lender’s restructuring.

Indian shares

