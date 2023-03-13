12th edition of Solar Pakistan exhibition inaugurated

LAHORE: Pakistan’s biggest and only dedicated solar energy exhibition – 12th Edition of Solar Pakistan along with 5th edition of Electricity Pakistan - International Electricity Pakistan Exhibition organised by FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd.

opened its doors on 10th March 2023 at Expo Centre, Lahore. The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mirza Muhammad Afridi Deputy Chairman – Senate of Pakistan in the presence of Saleem Khan Tanoli - CEO of FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., top government officials and renowned industrialists.

On this occasion, Mirza Muhammad Afridi stated that “FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. has taken a wonderful initiative by organizing Solar Pakistan Exhibition, which will provide an ideal opportunity for the renewable energy industry to showcase their state-of-the-art technology, equipment and services.”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023