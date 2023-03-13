AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rallies on safe-haven allure as banking rout grips markets

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices jumped nearly 2% on Friday, driven by a slide in US Treasury yields and broader financial markets as worries over a fallout in the banking sector eclipsed a strong US jobs report and drove safe-haven flows into bullion.

Spot gold was up 1.9% at $1,864.81 per ounce by 12:57 p.m. ET (1757 GMT), its highest since Feb. 14. US gold futures for April delivery also rose 1.9% to $1,869.10 per ounce.

US tech lender SVB’s troubles rippled through global markets and hit banking stocks, shoring up interest in bullion often seen as a safe store of value during uncertain times.

“I think the main focal point is yields and with yields dropping today, that is a boost for the gold market,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Gold, which does not yield any interest, benefited as Treasury yields slid amid the financial market turmoil and after US jobs data showed hourly earnings rose by less than expected last month. That gave hope that the Fed can be less aggressive in its path of interest rate hikes, even though job creation was strong.

Gold gold price gold rates

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rallies on safe-haven allure as banking rout grips markets

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Submission of record: FBR issues names/categories of NPOs’ beneficial owners

FBR chief’s directive to IR Karachi officials

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

US Congressman concerned at HR violations

LCs: govt likely to give steel sector big relief

Country can avoid IMF only through higher exports, tax collections: Miftah

Imran postpones poll rally after govt imposes Sec. 144

ECP puts off by-polls on 37 NA seats

Read more stories