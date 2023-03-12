AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
In pursuant of court orders, ECP cancels by-elections on 37 NA seats

BR Web Desk Published March 12, 2023
In pursuant to orders issued by various courts, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday cancelled by-elections on 37 National Assembly seats that were scheduled earlier on March 16 and 19, Aaj News reported.

In a notification issued today, the ECP said its previous announcements for by-elections on 24 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3 in Islamabad, one in Balochistan, and 9 NA seats in Sindh, stood suspended.

The constituencies where by-elections have been put on cancelled include:

Sindh:

NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III, NA-242 Karachi East-I, NA-243 Karachi East-II, NA-244 Karachi East-III, NA-247 Karachi South-II, NA-250 Karachi West-III, NA-252 Karachi West-V, and NA-254 Karachi Central-II.

KP:

NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA-25, NA-26 Nowshera, NA 31 Peshawar, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), and NA-43 Khyber.

Balochistan: NA-265 Quetta-II.

Islamabad: NA 52, 53, and 54.

These seats fell vacant as the ECP de-notified PTI lawmakers after Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted their resignations. More than 120 MNAs belonging to the PTI tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

However, PTI challenged the move in the Lahore Hhigh Court, which made the ECP retract the de-notification order of 30 MNAs belonging to the PTI, and postpone the by-elections process on 27 seats.

The Election Commission also restored the membership of five female MNAs of PTI.

ECP withdraws denotification order of 30 PTI MNAs, suspends by-elections

On February 20, LHC Justice Shahid Karim issued an interim order on petitions filed by Shafqat Mahmood and others and suspended the process of by-elections in the petitioners’ constituencies.

The petitioners through their counsel contended the speaker could not accept the resignations of any MNA without following the three-pronged procedure prescribed by the Constitution.

He pointed out that the en masse resignations could not be accepted and each MNA had to give an application in his own handwriting and resignations must be voluntary.

And for verification of these matters, a personal hearing of each MNA who desires to resign must be undertaken by the speaker, he added.

