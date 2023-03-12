AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Mar 12, 2023
US Federal Reserve governors to hold closed-door Monday

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2023 01:00pm
The US Federal Reserve said it will hold a closed-door meeting of its board of governors under expedited procedures on Monday.

The meeting from 11:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) will primarily review and determine the advance and discount rates to be charged by the Federal Reserve banks, the Fed said in a statement.

The central bank offered no further details, but the move follows Friday’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, was the biggest failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

US Fed warns of ‘widespread’ inflationary pressures

It roiled global markets, walloped banking stocks and left California tech entrepreneurs worrying about how to make payroll.

