Mar 12, 2023
PML-N’s Sheikh Waqas Akram joins PTI

Published 12 Mar, 2023
LAHORE: Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Waqas Akram along with his supporters on Saturday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sheikh Waqas, who served as federal minister during the tenure of PML-N government from 2013-18, met with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and announced joining the PTI along with his companions.

On this occasion, the former prime minister extended a warm welcome to the former minister on joining PTI.

It may be mentioned that in June 2022, Sheikh Waqas Akram announced his support for the PTI’s candidates in the Jhang by-elections, which were held in the constituencies PP-125 and PP-127. Moreover, in the 2018 general elections, Akram contested the NA-115 Jhang seat as an independent candidate but remained unsuccessful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

