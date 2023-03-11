AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Mar 11, 2023
Neymar ‘happy’ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2023 05:51pm
DOHA: Doctors are still not certain when Brazilian striker Neymar will be able to return to play despite a successful ankle operation in a Qatari hospital, a Paris Saint-Germain medical chief said Saturday.

The French club said before Friday’s surgery that the 31-year-old could be out for up to four months, ruling him out of the rest of this season.

“Neymar Junior was operated yesterday, it was very successful,” Hakim Chalabi, PSG’s medical director general told AFP.

“Right now he is very good and he is happy.

“He is not so painful and the surgeons who operated are very happy.”

Neymar will stay at the Aspetar sports hospital in Qatar for at least two days. After a period of rest, PSG will start physiotherapy, Chalabi said.

“Later on we will evaluate a time for a return on the field. Right now it is a bit soon to talk about.” The club’s medical staff will consult with the surgeons after more examinations.

“He is going to be on crutches for a few days but then after he should be back to half weight lifting.”

Neymar was stretchered off with his latest injury in a Ligue 1 game against Lille last month. He injured the same ankle in 2018.

Chalabi said that after the operation, Neymar “should be back at a normal level but with less risk of injury.”

Fitness has been a regular concern since PSG signed Neymar for a world-record 222 million euros ($264m) in 2017.

He has played only 112 of PSG’s 228 Ligue 1 matches since his arrival.

Neymar ‘happy’ but return uncertain after surgery: PSG

