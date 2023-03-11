Maria B puts blame on production house after photoshoot fiasco

Pakistani designer Maria B issued on Friday an apology on Instagram for a photoshoot conducted at the site of a private family graveyard in Bahawalpur, blaming the production house and citing lack of "prior knowledge."

Netizens lashed out at her note, calling it a farce, and continued to call out the photoshoot.

On March 9, photos and videos from the designer’s new collection ‘Roohi’ were shared on Facebook. The campaign featured several locations in Bahawalpur, including the private graveyard of the royal family of Bahawalpur. Upon seeing the advertisement, many individuals denounced the location of the photoshoot calling it "disrespectful".

Karachi-based artist Changez Khan, a descendant of the Abbasi family that ruled Bahawalpur State, shared an image from the photoshoot, writing how the models were "literally dancing on his grandfather's grave."

Only members of the Abbasi family and people who come to pray at the graves are allowed in that area. The Abbasi dynasty ruled the state of Bahawalpur from 1690 to 1955, for nearly two and a half centuries.

Khan then posted a thank you note on Instagram who spoke up about the incident and helped spread the word.