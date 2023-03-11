AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Maria B puts blame on production house after photoshoot fiasco

BR Life & Style Published 11 Mar, 2023 02:58pm
Follow us

Pakistani designer Maria B issued on Friday an apology on Instagram for a photoshoot conducted at the site of a private family graveyard in Bahawalpur, blaming the production house and citing lack of "prior knowledge."

Netizens lashed out at her note, calling it a farce, and continued to call out the photoshoot.

On March 9, photos and videos from the designer’s new collection ‘Roohi’ were shared on Facebook. The campaign featured several locations in Bahawalpur, including the private graveyard of the royal family of Bahawalpur. Upon seeing the advertisement, many individuals denounced the location of the photoshoot calling it "disrespectful".

Karachi-based artist Changez Khan, a descendant of the Abbasi family that ruled Bahawalpur State, shared an image from the photoshoot, writing how the models were "literally dancing on his grandfather's grave."

Only members of the Abbasi family and people who come to pray at the graves are allowed in that area. The Abbasi dynasty ruled the state of Bahawalpur from 1690 to 1955, for nearly two and a half centuries.

Khan then posted a thank you note on Instagram who spoke up about the incident and helped spread the word.

Maria B Bahawalpur

Comments

1000 characters

Maria B puts blame on production house after photoshoot fiasco

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors, agri tubewells: Concessional tariff withdrawal decision endorsed

Blast in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province kills one, injures 5

Indus Motor Company jacks up Toyota car prices yet again

India, Australia aim to boost critical mineral trade in broader deal

Saudi-Iran agreement to restore relations ‘important step towards stability in region’: UAE foreign minister

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded

Li Qiang, Xi confidant, takes reins as China’s premier

Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan

ECC seeks data on wheat situation

Bilawal says IMF not being fair

Read more stories