WB economists meet FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: A team of World Bank economists met Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad at FBR HQs on Friday to discuss improvement in tax compliance and facilitation through behavioural intervention.

The World Bank team comprising Jonathan Karver, Ms Ana Maria Mendez, Ms Lucy Pan and Ms Irum Tauqeer apprised Chairman FBR about International experiences and discussed potential areas of interventions in Pakistan. The Chairman reaffirmed commitment to continue making efforts to improve taxpayer experience.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation to identify new areas where taxpayers can be facilitated in complying with tax obligations.

