AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden budget would cut deficit by nearly $3 trillion, White House says

Reuters Published March 8, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's budget proposal will aim to cut US budget deficits by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years, the White House said on Wednesday, far more than the $2 trillion Biden had said he would aim for earlier.

"That’s nearly a $6 trillion difference between the president’s budget and Congressional Republicans' agenda,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, saying the opposition’s plans would add $3 trillion to the debt.

Biden, who intends to unveil his budget plan on Thursday, had floated the $2 trillion deficit reduction figure during his State of the Union address in February.

US posts $39bn Jan deficit after pension fund bailout

The Democratic president will propose raising taxes on companies and people earning over $400,000 a year in an effort to curb government red ink, while protecting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from cuts.

"We see this as a value statement" about the future of the country, Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Ultimately, it will be up to Congress, where Republicans control the House of Representatives, to write related budget legislation.

Joe Biden White House Karine Jean Pierre US budget deficits

Comments

1000 characters

Biden budget would cut deficit by nearly $3 trillion, White House says

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Governor KP to meet ECP next week to finalise province's election date

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi loses challenge to US extradition on fraud charges

KSE-100 inches up marginally in volatile session

Fed’s Powell: No call made yet on size of March rate rise

PSL 2023 day 23: Roy runs rampant to win epic for Quetta Gladiators

Secuirty forces kill 6 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Three policemen suspended for Aurat March mistreatment

Read more stories