AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.16%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.31%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.37%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.45%)
HUBC 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-7.63%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
MLCF 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 80.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.18%)
OGDC 87.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.41%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.49%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.72%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.36%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.54%)
TRG 114.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.54%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,188 Increased By 20.1 (0.48%)
BR30 15,005 Increased By 56.4 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,749 Increased By 163.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,545 Decreased By -117.9 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN Security Council team arrives in DR Congo

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2023 11:31am
Follow us

KINSHASA: A United Nations Security Council delegation arrived in DR Congo on Thursday for a three-day visit, the world body said, as heavy clashes with M23 rebels continued in the east.

The Tutsi-led group has seized swathes of territory in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province since taking up arms again in late 2021.

M23 fighters have also advanced in recent days, threatening to cut off all road links to Goma, a city of more than one million people on the Rwandan border.

The delegation was due to meet President Felix Tshisekedi before travelling to Goma on Saturday.

The UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, said the objective of the council’s visit was to assess the security and humanitarian situation in North Kivu.

“We are here to support the action of MONUSCO, to remind that it is part of the solution to find peace,” said Gabon’s UN ambassador Michel Xavier Biang on his arrival in Kinshasa.

The peacekeeping force is one of the largest and most expensive UN missions in the world, with more than 16,000 uniformed personnel.

Residents accuse it of failing to deal with the dozens of armed groups operating in eastern DRC, including M23 rebels.

Several regional initiatives intended to defuse the conflict have failed.

An Angola-mediated ceasefire that had been due to take effect on Tuesday collapsed the same day.

UN Security Council meets on aid to quake-hit Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged the rebels to comply with the truce.

Last weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron also threatened sanctions against parties that did not respect an agreed ceasefire.

The DRC government accuses Rwanda of backing M23.

UN experts, the United States and several other western states, have also concluded that Rwanda supports the group, although Kigali has denied that.

Fighting between the DRC army and M23 has displaced about 800,000 people.

MENA United Nations Security Council Congo’s

Comments

1000 characters

UN Security Council team arrives in DR Congo

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Balochistan High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

Not for US to determine modalities in which India, Pakistan engage: State Dept

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

China’s Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

SMEs: CCP recommends new law

Read more stories