AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.91%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.76%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
DGKC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
EPCL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.27%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
FFL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.17%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.03%)
HUBC 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-7.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.59%)
KAPCO 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
KEL 2.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.35%)
MLCF 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.06%)
OGDC 86.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.48%)
PAEL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.39%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.55%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.3%)
TPLP 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.75%)
TRG 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,188 Increased By 19.6 (0.47%)
BR30 15,023 Increased By 73.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 41,758 Increased By 172.4 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,549 Decreased By -113.6 (-0.73%)
Indian shares open lower on rate fears ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2023 10:35am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday on concerns of a prolonged high-interest rate regime, as investors await February US jobs data to see if the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy has managed to cool down the economy.

The Nifty 50 index fell 1.09% to 17,397.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.14% to 59,132.60, as of 9:19 a.m. IST.

All the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high weightage financials and information technology losing 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

The broad-based decline in Indian shares comes after a sharp slide in global equities ahead of the highly anticipated February jobs data in the United States.

A strong jobs report is indicative of strength in the economy and could set the stage for an aggressive rate hike by Fed at its policy meeting on March 22.

Indian shares snap three-day winning streak on rate jitters

The expectations of 50 basis points (bps) increase in the federal funds target rate at the upcoming Fed meeting have now risen above 70%.

Adding to the worries in the Indian market is the return of selling pressure from foreign investors.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) snapped their four-session buying streak and offloaded a net 5.62 billion rupees ($68.49 million) worth of equities on Thursday.

Forty-seven of Nifty 50 constituents declined at the open.

Indian shares

