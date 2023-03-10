AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Khan has yet to prove his mettle

Anjum Ibrahim Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 03:56am
“The Rana will be remembered as building gateways all over the capital.” “Gateway to heaven is a novel.” “Oh I thought it was stairway to heaven.”

“No that’s the title of a song by Led Zepplin.”

“Right, anyway one lasting imprint of The Rana on the capital I reckon would be the building of iron gateways close to the two only two five star hotels in the city.”

“Indeed, perhaps this is his contribution to promoting tourism as terrorism has resurfaced and perhaps The Khan needs to look into indicting him in his party as his own Interior Minister never did much for tourism.”

“Don’t try to be smart – the word is induct not indict.”

“Indeed sorry anyway The Sheikh has his uses, I reckon nobody can beat him in having a bigger or louder mouth amongst our politicians – from the top down…”

“Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) is pretty loud too anyway one question and I am not being facetious: how far from the top or down for that matter is the newly appointed president of The Khan party?”

“Pervez Elahi is a stickler for designations and insists on notifications – Zardari sahib conferred the designation of Deputy Prime Minister on him remember, a position that got him the perks and privileges but no clout and now The Khan has made him the president of his party which has got him a seat on The Khan’s right while delivering his daily address to the nation but I wonder whether this indicates he will be The Khan’s candidate for Chief Minister Punjab in the event that the PTI wins Punjab elections?”

“Don’t think so anyway an observation: NMN and The Sheikh seem to be on the same page on these two counts.”

“That brings me back to NMN’s new trainer The Rana – he is building gates with big iron bars like in jail; perhaps he needs reminding that a frenzied Pakistani crowd has not only scaled containers and other encumbrances but intimidated trenched personnel tasked to stop their advance…”

“True but the objective is to stop vehicular traffic I assume, not the crowds.”

“I get it so not a politically charged crowd but perhaps a religiously charged crowd…”

“Hey it all depends on the Leader’s capacity to charge a crowd: NMN failed, daddy failed, and The Khan has yet to prove his mettle.”

“Right; time will tell.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

