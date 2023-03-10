India bond yields little changed

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Thursday, as traders continue to await fresh triggers.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.4577% as of 9:45 a.m. IST, after closing higher at 7.4547% on Wednesday.

US Treasury yields stayed elevated, with the shorter-end rising, after data showed the labour market remained tight and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set the stage for higher and faster interest rate hikes.

The two-year yield, a closer indicator of rate expectations, was at 5.05% and the yield curve inversion between the two-year and 10-year stayed above 100 bps.