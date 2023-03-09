AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares snap three-day winning streak on rate jitters

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 04:45pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares posted their biggest one-day drop in over two weeks on Thursday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as concerns of a prolonged high-interest rate regime weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.93% lower at 17,589.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.90% at 59,806.28, notching their worst day since Feb. 22.

The domestic equities finally gave in to the pressure of worries that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks will continue to raise rates higher and for longer.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with the heavyweight financials and information technology (IT) indexes losing 0.75% and 1.08%, respectively.

IT stocks, in particular, are sensitive to rate hikes in the United States and Europe where a majority of their clients are based.

Analysts expect the Nifty 50 to trade in a narrow range until the Fed’s policy decision on March 22, at which it is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points.

Indian shares defy global weakness to extend winning streak

“A 50 bps rate hike in the next Fed meeting is a given. With further rate hikes, debt will become more attractive,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research.

“Investors will wait for the monsoon forecast, rate hike trajectory, revival in domestic corporate earnings and growth figures before they turn definitively turn positive on the Indian markets.”

Meanwhile, the metal index was the only bright spot, advancing 0.06% on hopes that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand.

Tata Steel, Hindalco and JSW Steel were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

They were joined by Bharti Airtel, which rose 0.78% after brokerage CLSA projected a 3% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) due to a 57% hike in its entry-level tariff plans.

Reliance Industries led the Nifty 50 losers with a drop of 2.4% on multiple block deals.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares snap three-day winning streak on rate jitters

Staff-level agreement with IMF expected in ‘next few days’: Dar

US encourages Pakistan to work with IMF to attract 'high-quality investment'

LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

Punjab government lifts Section 144 in Lahore

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pemra bars broadcasting of content pertaining to conduct of sitting high court, SC judges

MARI completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Sri Lanka to announce debt restructuring strategy in April

Taliban governor of Afghan province killed in blast: police

Read more stories