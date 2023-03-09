AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rabada, Coetzee lead South Africa attack as West Indies struggle

AFP Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 06:34pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: The West Indies batsmen struggled against disciplined South African bowling on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

West Indies were 143 for six at tea in reply to South Africa’s 320 all out.

Despite aggressive intent from Jason Holder, who hit four boundaries in scoring 19 not out, the tourists could add only 70 runs in 29 overs for the loss of two more wickets during the afternoon.

After coming together at 51 for four, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers batted patiently during a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Chase was bowled for 28 when he edged a drive off Wiaan Mulder onto his pads and the ball trickled on his stumps.

Mayers made 29 off 83 balls before losing patience and being caught at first slip by Dean Elgar off Kagiso Rabada.

The day started well for the tourists when they needed only three overs to take South Africa’s remaining three wickets after the hosts resumed on 311 for seven.

Including a collapse on Wednesday afternoon, South Africa lost their last eight wickets for 72 runs.

But Tagenarine Chanderpaul was run out for one by a direct hit from cover by South African captain Temba Bavuma.

West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite was caught at first slip off Rabada and young fast bowler Gerald Coetzee dismissed Jermaine Blackwood and Raymon Reifer.

Kyle Mayers Keshav Maharaj South Africa vs West Indies test Wanderers Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Rabada, Coetzee lead South Africa attack as West Indies struggle

Rupee continues to fall, settles at 282.3 against US dollar

Staff-level agreement with IMF expected in ‘next few days’: Dar

US encourages Pakistan to work with IMF to attract 'high-quality investment'

LHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's speeches

Imran claims PTI's 'hardships' increased after new army chief's appointment

Punjab government lifts Section 144 in Lahore

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pemra bars broadcasting of content pertaining to conduct of sitting high court, SC judges

Mari completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Read more stories