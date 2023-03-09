Rabada, Coetzee lead South Africa attack as West Indies struggle

JOHANNESBURG: The West Indies batsmen struggled against disciplined South African bowling on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

West Indies were 143 for six at tea in reply to South Africa’s 320 all out.

Despite aggressive intent from Jason Holder, who hit four boundaries in scoring 19 not out, the tourists could add only 70 runs in 29 overs for the loss of two more wickets during the afternoon.

After coming together at 51 for four, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers batted patiently during a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Chase was bowled for 28 when he edged a drive off Wiaan Mulder onto his pads and the ball trickled on his stumps.

Mayers made 29 off 83 balls before losing patience and being caught at first slip by Dean Elgar off Kagiso Rabada.

The day started well for the tourists when they needed only three overs to take South Africa’s remaining three wickets after the hosts resumed on 311 for seven.

Including a collapse on Wednesday afternoon, South Africa lost their last eight wickets for 72 runs.

But Tagenarine Chanderpaul was run out for one by a direct hit from cover by South African captain Temba Bavuma.

West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite was caught at first slip off Rabada and young fast bowler Gerald Coetzee dismissed Jermaine Blackwood and Raymon Reifer.