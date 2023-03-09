International Women’s Day: SECP pledges to improve women representation in corporate sector

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) celebrated International Women’s Day with a pledge to continue efforts to improve women representation in the corporate sector of Pakistan.

Former SECP Commissioner Sadia Khan graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her address, she highlighted three things that working women need to adapt to succeed in the professional landscape.

“Use your strengths to your benefit. Be courageous, be kind, and make sure that you build a network of supportive colleagues and friends.” She insisted upon the need for driving change through collective action.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, in his concluding address said, “I firmly believe that women are ready for change; it’s the society that needs to prepare itself, and I am proud to say that SECP, as an employer, is spearheading that change with women accounting for 38% of senior management and 51% of new recruitments.”

As a result of SECP’s measures directly aimed at promoting diversity and inclusivity, 6,295 companies registered since January 2015 are headed by Pakistani women as chief executive officers; 87% of listed companies now have women directors on board; 2,364 women-owned businesses have availed of financial facilities through the Secured Transaction Registry and 72% of non-banking microfinance companies are women.

Moreover, SECP’s digitization reforms and measures to improve the ease of doing business have also facilitated women by removing mobility hindrances and offering better control over businesses.

These include a fully automated company registration process and the issuance of digitally certified true copies.

Additionally, the Chairman SECP announced to resume women’s entrepreneurship support programmes along with the revival of the investor education department.

SECP remains geared toward promoting women’s inclusion in the corporate sector as well as facilitating easier access to finance and investment opportunities for women.

