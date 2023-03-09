AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
USC providing subsidy on basic items

Published 09 Mar, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is providing special subsidy on basic items under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package. These include flour, sugar, ghee, rice and pulses.

The recent wave of inflation, uncertainty in general market prices, non-availability of dollars and increase in general sales tax have led to price revisions by utility stores corporation suppliers.

There is no change in prices for customers registered under the Benazir Income Support Program.

