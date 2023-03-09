Hashoo Group celebrates International Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group joined the world in celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD), a global day that honours women’s achievements, raises awareness about women’s rights, and advocates for gender equality.

This year’s theme for IWD is embracing equity and moving beyond equal opportunities, which aims to build a truly equal and just future for all. Hashoo Group is committed to promoting gender equality and creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to achieve their full potential.

To celebrate IWD, Hashoo Hotels hosted a beautiful celebration surrounded by purple decorations. The half-day event included launching two extraordinary campaigns in honour of the IWD. The ‘Pearl-Lady’ programme was launched across all Pearl-Continental Hotels nationwide.

Murtaza Hashwani, while speaking on occasion, highlighted the importance of women in general. He said, “When you educate a son, you educate an individual, but when educating a daughter, you educate the whole generation; the whole community prospers”.

