PARTLY FACETIOUS: When the cat’s away, the mice will play

“I do accept that Gallup Pakistan is a far cry from Gallup international and I am not going to refer to the series of events that led to…”

“Just because The Khan has an approval rating of over 60 percent and Nawaz Sharif, the brave and the fearless…”

“Hey give Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) a break. I mean daddy is the source of her…”

“Notification?”

“I was going to say strength, political stature today…”

“She is bipolar.”

“I don’t know what that is? Is it another offshore company or the location of a property of which she is a beneficial owner or…”

“Don’t be facetious. Bipolar disorder is a disease with extreme mood swings and as we all know she doesn’t have mood swings. I merely said she is bipolar as she has only two men within her sight always - The Khan who she consistently and viciously attacks and talks glowingly of daddy even though daddy’s continued absence from the country is baffling and…”

“What about other characters who she denigrates routinely and those she defends routinely.”

“Talking of those she defends I heard Dar sahib was summoned to Rawalpindi where he reportedly assured all the elite businessmen of the country, a mere handful, that he would continue supporting them at the taxpayers’ expense…”

“Why did he feel the need to do so? I mean the two wealthiest families in Pakistan – Sharifs and Zardaris are part of government…”

“As The Khan says correctly neither have assets in the country so Dar’s flawed economic policies ain’t gonna make any difference to their wealth.”

“Hmmm, right. This meeting must have sent some jitters within the International Monetary Fund negotiating team, I mean talking to the rich and assuring them of…”

“Indeed anyway going back to the survey results the most popular was The Khan, followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and there are strong rumours that he is the stakeholders’ preferred candidate, followed by the London based Nawaz Sharif at 34 percent followed by his daughter who is two percentage points lower than daddy and last but not least Shehbaz Sharif…”

“So you reckon daddy may have…”

“Nope daddy doesn’t spend his own money on such trivialities, or charities though he does support spending the taxpayers’ money on subsidies to the rich and the poor for political gain…”

“Hmmm – you reckon the wily Zardari may have had something to do with the ratings of the three – father, daughter and Uncle.”

“How come?”

“I mean NMN spreads ill will whenever she opens her mouth; besides the history of father and daughter militates against the possibility of winning the hearts and minds of the stakeholders…”

“It’s damned if they don’t and damned if they do support the A team, or the B team or the…”

“Well the survey did note that the general public overwhelmingly supports a fourth national party so if past is anything to go by…”

“The mice may well be at play.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023