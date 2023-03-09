SSUET presents awards to 45 teachers for enriching students’ lives

KARACHI: The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organised a ceremony at which 45 teachers were given the Best Teacher Awards in recognition of their outstanding performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor of SSUET Jawaid Anwar said that teaching is an important and noble profession.

The teacher can be described as a pillar of society who prepares a brigade of qualified and civilised individuals, who in turn may significantly contribute to that society, he said. A good teacher has a huge impact on students as he/she helps them engage in lifelong learning.

The SSUET is committed to imparting quality education to the students and building their character. “We strive to create a difference in the society with a unique style of education and vocational training,” he said.

“Our goal is to give tribute and reward to outstanding educators for effectiveness of their teaching, their specialised leadership, their engagement with the community, and their potential for even greater contributions to the healthy development of educational programmes.”

For his part, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that the purpose of the award is to recognise contributions of the teachers with extraordinary skills, who through their commitment improve the quality of education and enrich the lives of their students.

“We appreciate and acknowledge educators to reward them for their overall performance and achievement. The SSUET formulated unique criteria based on Key Performance Indicators to evaluate the performance of faculty members. We try to facilitate faculty to adopt modern teaching skills and encourage them to promote research culture at the campus.”

In his welcome speech, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the purpose of the award is to recognise and reward the significant contributions made by the teachers to enhance the quality of learning and teaching at the university.

The ceremony was also attended by Dean of FoE&CE Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir, chairmen, directors, heads of departments, faculty members and others.

