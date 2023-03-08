AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

  • SBP data does not convey outflows on monthly basis
BR Web Desk Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 03:40pm
Follow us

Inflows coming through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $125 million in February 2023, up 14% as compared to $110 million in January 2023.

Cumulative inflow under RDA has now hit $5.8 billion at the end of February, 30 months since the programme was launched, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

However, the SBP data does not convey cumulative outflow, which reports suggest has increased in recent months.

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at meagre $110mn in January

Meanwhile, SBP data shows that out of the overall $5.811 billion deposited in RDAs, $3.655 billion or almost 62.9% have been invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs).

Of this, $1,833 million have been invested in conventional NPCs, whereas $1,822 million have been invested in Islamic NPCs.

Just $49 million, or less than 1%, has made its way into the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The inflows through RDA have been on a declining trend since June 2022. Experts attribute the development to the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Last year, the SBP notified increase in the profit for Conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates with effect from Jan 23, 2023 as it looked to match pace with the hike in key policy rate.

Background

Overseas Pakistanis from 175 countries have so far opened 536,676 accounts under RDA. On a monthly basis, the number of accounts opened increased by 2.25%.

The RDA is an initiative of the SBP, in collaboration with commercial banks in Pakistan, to provide innovative banking solutions to NRPs, including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in the country.

The initiative was launched in September 2020 by the SBP.

Roshan Digital Account SBP PSX NPC NRPs RDA Naya Pakistan Certificate

Comments

1000 characters
Dr.Salaria, Aamir Ahmed Mar 08, 2023 04:59pm
I wonder who in the right mind would invest in this phony account within a failed soon to default state
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

RDA inflow clocks in at $125mn in February, up 14% month-on-month

Punjab elections to take place on April 30: ECP

Rupee loses momentum, depreciates to settle at 279.12 against US dollar

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, promises deal on debt treatment: letter

India, Australia aim to boost economic, defence ties at first summit of PMs

Saudi prince formally launches $100mn tech house in Pakistan

Import of solar panels: SBP asks govt to prepare list of ‘reputable’ suppliers

PKR depreciation, borrowing: Debt stocks soar to Rs55trn by Jan-end

‘Free wheat flour package’ in Ramazan: PM takes step to help Punjab’s underprivileged

Read more stories