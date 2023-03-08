AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 32.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
DGKC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.56%)
FFL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
GGL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HUBC 74.45 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.02%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
OGDC 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.61%)
PIBTL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.74%)
SNGP 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
TRG 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
UNITY 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 34.9 (0.85%)
BR30 14,738 Increased By 203.3 (1.4%)
KSE100 41,465 Increased By 130.2 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,625 Increased By 97.2 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices dip as rate hike fears weigh

Reuters Published 08 Mar, 2023 10:22am
Follow us

BEIJING: Copper prices in London drifted lower on Wednesday as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair outweighed expectations of healthy demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.2% at $8,750 a tonne by 0435 GMT, extending losses in the previous session.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank is likely to increase interest rates more than previously anticipated to tame inflation.

LME copper may retest support at $8,708 this week

Powell’s remarks also pushed the dollar to a three-month month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, making it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1% to 68,870 yuan ($9,875.39) a tonne.

“The lowered prices bring buy in opportunity, but we are still holding a cautious optimistic view of China’s demand,” a Shanghai-based futures trader said.

Demand for copper, a metal widely used in the power, construction and transportation sectors, is expected to pick up amid a recovery in manufacturing activities in China.

A moderate growth in demand this year was expected by participants, underpinned by a relatively more stable property sector.

Sales of new and second-hand commercial housing in China ended 13 months of falls in January and February, the minister of housing said on Tuesday, on the sidelines of an annual meeting of parliament.

Improved spot buying, together with lower imports in recent months, resulted in a gain in spot premium, up 25 yuan a tonne to 30 yuan on Tuesday, as assessed by Shanghai Metals Market.

LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,346.50 a tonne, tin shed 0.6% to $24,040, lead dipped 0.1% to $2,085, while zinc added 0.1% to $2,955.50.

SHFE zinc declined 0.7% to 23,270 yuan, tin was down 1% at 197,530 yuan, aluminium slid 0.5% to 18,540 yuan, and nickel shed 0.6% up to 188,430 yuan a tonne.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices dip as rate hike fears weigh

Intra-day update: rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar

Senate panel told: IMF ‘demands’ to determine fate of ongoing talks

Honda Atlas shuts plant till March 31 due to supply chain disruptions

Senate panel directs USC to ensure availability of kitchen items in Ramazan

PKR depreciation, borrowing: Debt stocks soar to Rs55trn by Jan-end

FBR unveils updated ST and FED laws

FBR restores ‘FASTER’ system

Import of solar panels: SBP asks govt to prepare list of ‘reputable’ suppliers

PAC directs AGP to conduct ‘audit’ of SC

Real estate agents, others: FBR to impose penalties if suspicious transactions not reported to FMU

Read more stories