Mar 08, 2023
Spot rate unchanged on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2023 06:20am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

100 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

