AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.51%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.29%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 72.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-11.04%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.34%)
NETSOL 77.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.67%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PPL 69.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.26%)
PRL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.74%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 112.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

International Women’s Day: HR Metrics holds GDEIB annual awards 2023

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2023 07:30am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of International Women’s Day, HR Metrics held the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) annual awards 2023.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, 46 Pakistani organizations have won annual GDEIB awards 2023 through a merit-based scoring process.

Akif Saeed, chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan presented GDEIB Awards winner companies. In a statement he said, “The GDEIB provides a comprehensive framework for organizations to develop strategies that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and measure their progress towards achieving these goals. I would like to commend the winner companies for their outstanding commitment and achievements in managing diversity and fostering inclusion for sustainable financial and social performance.”

According to details, Habib Bank Limited was declared as the most inclusive company while top 10 companies were Engro Fertilizers, EngroVopak Terminal, METRO Pakistan, Engro Polymer and Chemicals, Bank Alfalah, HBL Microfinance Bank, Engro Energy, Pakistan Tobacco Company, and Standard Chartered Bank. Overall winner companies were Jazz, AGP Limited, Aga Khan University, Faysal Bank, Soneri Bank, Allied Bank, HRSG, Engro Corporation, PTCL, ABACUS Consulting, Novo Nordisk Pharma, National Bank of Pakistan, Greenstar Social Marketing, JS Bank, Hashoo Foundation, U Microfinance Bank, UBL, TPL Properties, TPL Corp, Foodpanda, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Martin Dow Group, Bayer Pakistan, Philip Morris Pakistan, PepsiCo, Jubilee Life Insurance, Feroze1888 Mills, Nishat Mills, Telenor Pakistan, FFBL, ACT Engineering, Roots Millennium Education, FINCA Microfinance Bank and MITE. Nestlé Pakistan was the most inclusive company for the years 2018-2022.

On the occasion, Elizabeth Sunday, Consular Chief, US Consulate Karachi, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President HBL, Ghias Khan, CEO Engro Corporation, Maheen Rahman CEO Infra Zamin, Moneeza Butt Partner KPMG, Fatima Asad-Said CEO Abacus Consulting, Mimi Bangash Consultant IFC Singapore and Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics highlighted the importance of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks and it’s impact on better corporate culture and sustainable financial and social performances and betterment.

Jury for GDEIB Awards comprised of leading global DEI experts including Lynda White, President Mcleod White, Montreal Canada, Former Board Chair The Centre for Global Inclusion USA, Karen Francis PhD Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Officer, American Institutes for Research USA, Moneeza Usman Butt, Partner KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co, Pakistan, Saad Amanullah Khan, Chairman of Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan, Dr Jawad Syed, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Leadership at the Suleman Dawood School of Business Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Zahid Mubarik CEO HR Metrics. Awards were assessed on merit-based scoring method including best practice, progressive, proactive, reactive, and inactive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

International Women’s Day HR Metrics GDEIB Women’s Day GDEIB annual awards 2023

Comments

1000 characters

International Women’s Day: HR Metrics holds GDEIB annual awards 2023

Senate panel told: IMF ‘demands’ to determine fate of ongoing talks

Senate panel directs USC to ensure availability of kitchen items in Ramazan

PKR depreciation, borrowing: Debt stocks soar to Rs55trn by Jan-end

FBR unveils updated ST and FED laws

FBR restores ‘FASTER’ system

Import of solar panels: SBP asks govt to prepare list of ‘reputable’ suppliers

PAC directs AGP to conduct ‘audit’ of SC

Real estate agents, others: FBR to impose penalties if suspicious transactions not reported to FMU

Counterterrorism programmes: Pakistan, US express resolve to deepen cooperation

Imran ‘most popular leader’: Gallup survey

Read more stories